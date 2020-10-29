Dessy Hinds revisits his debut EP Save As You Go for the new video for “Labor Day.”



The video brings in some summer nostalgia and is directed by Slack Jackson. The video has Dessy lead fans on a cinematic journey across the great borough of Brooklyn, where he thinks back to the amazing summer nights of East Flatbush.



The Save As You Go EP is four tracks and shows the ability of the 26-year-old to show how he blends across the many sounds of New York City.



You can see the video below and also grab the EP here.