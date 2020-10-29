Walt Disney Studios announced on Wednesday that a movie about Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently in development.

According to Deadline, the movie is titled Greek Freak, and will follow Giannis and his two brother’s journey from Greece into the NBA.”The incredible true story follows the Antetokounmpo family who through faith, determination, and their unbreakable bond, would unite to lift themselves out of a life of poverty as undocumented immigrants living in Greece.”

At the age of 18, Giannis was one of the youngest players ever drafted in the NBA when the Bucks selected him in 2013. Since then he has won two league MVPs and Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

Antetokounmpo took to Twitter to confirm that the film was happening and that Disney is opening up a casting search for people who look like a young Giannis.

“Disney is making a movie based on my family’s story and they are searching for actors to play me and my brother, Thanasis, in our younger days,” Giannis tweeted. “No experience necessary! It helps if you resemble the handsome boys pictured below and have some basketball experience. SPREAD THE WORD!”

If you or anybody you know just happens to know someone that resembles Giannis and/or his older brother Thanaisis, click here.