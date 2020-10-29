G Herbo is using his talents to inspire young people to hit the polls for this election.

The “Swervo” creator linked with Audiomack and TheBasement Series for the single as he headlined TheBasement to the Ballot event, pairing him alongside Kassh Paige and Kalan.Frfr. During the performance, Herbo released “Demands,” which addressed racism and police brutality, while urging young voters to hit the election booths.

“We pride ourselves on helping artists create moments that move their music forward. But in this current climate, it’s all about moving the vote forward,” Audiomack’s VP of Marketing & Brand Strategy Jason Johnson said to HipHopDX in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with TheBasement Series on this initiative to help bring more awareness to this year’s Presidential Election and ensure younger voters have the resources that they need to make their voices heard.”

You can see Herbo’s performance including the new single below.