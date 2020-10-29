Oprah Winfrey is hosting virtual town halls in key states as apart of OWN’s OWN YOUR VOTE nonpartisan get-out-the-vote initiative, aimed to encourage, inspire and support voters across the country ahead of the General Election on November 3.

The virtual events are designed to engage voters in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina daily. at 8:30 pm/ET.

During the Wednesday Edition, Vice President Joe Biden made a special appearance, along with The Black Eyed Peas and rapper YellowPain.

#OWNYourVote | Zoom with Oprah – MIDWEST | Surprise Guest, VP Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/TYAtgNjjFG — #OWNYourVote (@OWNYourVote) October 29, 2020

The townhalls are free and open to the public with registration available at zoomwithoprah.com.

Throughout the series, Oprah will speak with local voters around the country to ensure as many as possible are prepared with resources, information, and inspiration ahead of the General Election. Included speakers are activist and Undistracted podcast host Brittany Packnett Cunningham; Wisconsin 4th Congressional District Representative Gwen Moore; President of Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights under the Law Kristen Clarke; Mayor of Charlotte Vi Lyles; NAACP Detroit Chapter Executive Director Kamilia Landrum; CEO, Vote.org Andrea Hailey; City Council Member, Columbia, SC Tameika Isaac Devine; Vice President Color of Change, Arisha Hatch.