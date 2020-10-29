Moniece Slaughter Revealed She Dated Shaquille O’Neal But He Called It Quits Because She Was ‘Asking Too Many Questions’

Moniece Slaughter Revealed She Dated Shaquille O’Neal But He Called It Quits Because She Was ‘Asking Too Many Questions’

Moniece Slaughter revealed that she used to date Shaquille O’Neal back in the day.

The Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star said they met in 2011 and he said he was allegedly “done being a player.” But he was unfaithful and according to her, he didn’t like it when she confronted him about it. “He broke it off with me because I was asking too many questions.”

He added, “He doesn’t want to be questioned. He does not like to be cornered. And I’m the type where I’m like, ‘I don’t give a f**k who you are. If I’m concerned, I’m going to voice this concern, you’re going to answer it. The customer’s always right. You’ve been dropping off d**k? That makes me the customer. I’m the receiving party. I’m always right.”

Advertisement

Although the relationship didn’t work out, Moniece says they’re still good friends. “We’re still good friends. We haven’t spoken in a minute just with everything that’s going on in the world…but I do know that if I ever really, really needed him, he’d be there…I think he and I are also better off as friends.”

The reality star shares a son with B2K rapper, Lil Fizz.