Pharrell Gives First Look at His New The Goodtime Hotel in Miami

Pharrell joined forces with hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman and developer Eric Birnbaum to build his Miami hotel, The Goodtime Hotel.

“Being in there is like being in a Wes Anderson film,” the super-producer told Vogue about the hotel’s aesthetic. “It’s like Margot Tenenbaum.”

This marks the multi-hyphenate’s entry in the hospitality industry. The Goodtime Hotel has been in the works for three years and the amenities include a workout area, a third-floor pool deck, a full-service eatery, 45,000 square feet of retail space, and a recording studio.

“It’s good vibes, good energy, good karma, good food, good music, good environment, good vibration,” Pharrell said. “Come there one way, and then you leave vibrating. We call it spiritual Wi-Fi.”

The hotel is expected to launch in 2021 and holds 266 guests.