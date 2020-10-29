Just ahead of the Friday release of her debut missunderstood album, Queen Naija returns to tease the palette by dropping off her newest “Bitter” collaboration with Mulatto. On the cut, the two ladies trade off on lines of heartbreak and recovery as they move on from a soured love.

Friday’s release will mark the official follow-up to Naija’s self-titled EP, which effectively thrust her into a new kind of spotlight following years of fame through YouTube vlogging and an American Idol stint.

The project will feature 18 total tracks, including previous singles “Pack Lite,” “Love Language,” “Butterflies Pt. 2,” and the Lil Durk-assisted “Lie To Me.”

Advertisement

“What I wanted was a classic album,” Queen Naija says of the new effort to American Songwriter. “I wanted to peel off more layers of who I am. I’m not just a girl who’s been cheated on. I’ve had more things happen to me, I can vouch for more than just that. I know that’s a sad thing but there’s more I can use to empower women, and people, in general.”

She adds: “I’m finally at a place now where I feel like this is the one. I was going to name this album – because of this whole experience and everything else going on in life – trial and error. But one night, I went to sleep and I heard missunderstood in my head. I woke up and that’s the album name.”