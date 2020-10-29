Rajon Rondo was very instrumental in The Los Angeles Lakers winning their 17th chip. Now, it appears the other LA team is interested in his services.

The Clippers are expected to pursue Rondo when free agency begins next month, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports. The Los Angeles Lakers want to keep Rondo, but he is expected to decline his $2.7 million player option and shop his services.

The Lakers are naturally determined to re-sign Rondo, who played a huge role in their playoff run, but the Clippers are eager to upgrade at point guard. Rondo has said he is planning to test the open market, which means declining his §2.7 million option for next season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2020

Rondo’s floor leadership and general ball skills helped stabilize the Lakers’ point guard position. Other than LeBron James, Rondo was the other guy bringing up.

The Clippers, however, could be aggressive in their pursuit of Rondo. Kawhi Leonard is reportedly pushing for the team to add a difference-maker at point guard, and Rondo could fill that role.