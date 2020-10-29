The BODYARMOR brand is continuing to grow, bringing in Arizona Cardinals Quarterback and 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray as the brand’s new athlete partner.

BODYARMOR Sports drink is the fastest-growing sports drink in the category and will now bring Murray to national ad campaigns, retail activations, and digital/social activations.

“BODYARMOR is one of the most exciting and competitive brands out there today so I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the team,” Murray said of the partnership. “I’m always looking to improve my game – and hydration plays a major role in that. BODYARMOR keeps me hydrated better than anything else out there and I’m excited to join an incredible team of athletes who are determined to grow this brand.”

Murray now joins a BODYARMOR roster that includes Mookie Betts, Christian McCaffrey, James Harden, Naomi Osaka, Mike Trout, Ja Morant, and Megan Rapinoe. BODYARMOR is also the Official Sports Drink of the UFC, Major League Soccer, and the US Open.

BODYARMOR is currently the No. 2 sports drink sold in convenience stores nationwide and is currently on track for $1 billion in retail sales by the end of 2020.