The Houston Rockets have found their next head coach.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets are near a deal to make Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas their new coach, replacing Mike D’Antoni.

Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

Silas is the son of longtime former NBA coach Paul Silas. Young Silas served as an assistant head coach with the Dallas Mavericks under Rick Carlisle.

Silas reportedly sold the Rockets on his offensive ingenuity, something the Rockets have become a revolutionary force within the league.



Rockets were sold on Silas' offensive ingenuity, his pedigree w/ Rick Carlisle, Steve Clifford and his father, Paul Silas. Silas has coached some remarkable guards in his NBA career, including Luka Doncic, Kemba Walker, Steph Curry. Now he gets to run offense for Harden-Westbrook https://t.co/52Qfuknilb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

Silas’ impending hiring is the first major move under new general manager Rafael Stone, who was promoted within the Rockets’ front office after longtime GM Daryl Morey stepped down.

Silas is joining the Rockets at a time when they might be at a significant crossroads, though. The Rockets’ offense could use a change of pace as last year’s small-ball approach didn’t work out well.

Silas will now be asked to navigate an offensive system suitable for James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Hopefully, the first-year head coach will be up for the challenge.