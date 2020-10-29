The Houston Rockets have found their next head coach.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets are near a deal to make Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas their new coach, replacing Mike D’Antoni.
Silas is the son of longtime former NBA coach Paul Silas. Young Silas served as an assistant head coach with the Dallas Mavericks under Rick Carlisle.
Silas reportedly sold the Rockets on his offensive ingenuity, something the Rockets have become a revolutionary force within the league.
Silas’ impending hiring is the first major move under new general manager Rafael Stone, who was promoted within the Rockets’ front office after longtime GM Daryl Morey stepped down.
Silas is joining the Rockets at a time when they might be at a significant crossroads, though. The Rockets’ offense could use a change of pace as last year’s small-ball approach didn’t work out well.
Silas will now be asked to navigate an offensive system suitable for James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Hopefully, the first-year head coach will be up for the challenge.