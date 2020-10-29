Share:

In a heartfelt Instagram post early this morning(October 29), Philadelphia rapper Freeway revealed that his eldest son Jihad has passed away.

Screen Shot 2020 10 29 at 9.49.19 AM

Jihad followed in his father’s footsteps by making music, going by the moniker “SNOWHADD”.



https://www.facebook.com//videos/403556060649855


This is the second passing of one of the children of State Property members as Oschino’s son passed away last week in a car accident. It has not been confirmed, but it is being said that Freeway’s son was shot and succumbed to his injuries.

