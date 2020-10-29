Whitney Houston is the First Black Artist to Have Three Diamond Albums

Whitney Houston is the First Black Artist to Have Three Diamond Albums

Whitney Houston’s self-titled, sophomore album officially went 10x Diamond, making her the first Black recording artist to have three Diamond albums.

Whitney spawned four Billboard Top 10 hits: “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “So Emotional” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go.” All of the singles sat at the top spot, making her the first female artist to have four consecutive Hot 100 No. 1s.

“Saving All My Love for You,” “How Will I Know,” and “Greatest Love of All” are all No. 1 hits from her debut album, which also reached Diamond status.

Advertisement

The late singer’s certified 18x Diamond album, The Bodyguard, completes her Diamond trifecta. Additionally, “I Will Always Love You” reached one billion views on YouTube, which is impressive because it came out way before YouTube existed.

There are only three Black artists with two Diamond albums and that includes Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur, and Mariah Carey. On the other hand, Prince & the Revolution, Boyz II Men, TLC, The Notorious B.I.G., OutKast, Hammer, Lionel Richie, Nelly, Stevie Wonder, and Usher all have one Diamond album.