Lil Wayne might have surprised us after he posted a picture with himself and Donald Trump on Thursday. The rapper said that he discussed Trump’s Platinum Plan and gave thanks to Trump for his efforts in criminal reform. This caught the eye of 50 Cent who should honestly be the last person talking right now.
“oh no 👀 WAYNE🤦♂️, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE,” Fif commented on his Instagram post of Wayne and Trump.
https://www.facebook.com//videos/403556060649855
Last week, 50 Cent said that he was going vote for Trump after seeing Biden’s tax rates which would include a 60% income tax on those making more than 400k a year. 50 faced a lot of backlash for his comments. Even his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler reached out to Fif to remind him that he was Black. In a Breakfast Club interview on Thursday, Handler said that she spoke to 50 and he said that he was definitely going to vote for Biden.
Many people were caught by surprise by Wayne’s “endorsement” of Trump. But after Kanye, Ice Cube, and 50, many people were not surprised.