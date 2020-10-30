A&E is giving TLC the documentary treatment next year.

The two-hour special will feature interviews from Chili and T-Boz, and will chronicle their journey as the best-selling girl group from the 90’s and on.

Biography: TLC will be directed by Matt Kay, and executive-produced by Roger Ross Williams (The Apollo) and his production company with Geoff Martz, One Story Up.

“The Biography banner has always focused on telling the stories of remarkable people who have had a major impact on our collective culture,” A&E Network EVP and head of programming Elaine Frontain Bryant said. “As a revolutionary group that broke boundaries and influenced an entire generation, TLC falls directly into that category and we are honored to tell their incredible story as it has never been told before.”

“As someone who has long been in awe of TLC and their musical and cultural impact, I am thrilled to be a part of bringing the story of their music, their journey, and their continuing reverence to the screen,” Williams said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with A&E, as well as filmmaker Matthew Kay, to bring this film to life. We hope this film illuminates a side of this incredible group and Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas that long-time fans and viewers alike have not seen before.”