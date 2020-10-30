Beyoncé dropped the second installment of her Ivy Park collection in collaboration with Adidas, and made a special delivery to a lucky fan.

Lyric Chanel was officially initiated into the Beyhive after the Queen Bey sent her some new drip.

“Thank you so much @beyonce this couldn’t have come at a better time,” she wrote. “[I] just got back from the getting Chemo and look at the surprise that was waiting. I love you so much”

“I love you Beyoncé,” Lyric said at the end of the video. And she’s not lying. You can scroll down her Instagram page and see proof of her enduring love for the singer.

The young lady didn’t waste any time trying on the athleisure wear. “This is how I wear my Ivy Park,” she wrote in a caption of a video of her on a treadmill and lifting weights.

Chanel is a young woman documenting her battle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma. She survived brain surgery four times, and it’s a blessing that she still remains positive.