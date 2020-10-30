Ciara and Russell Wilson are donating about $1.75 million to help fund a charter school in Seattle.

The News Tribune reports that the power couple will revamp Cascade Midway Academy, located just South of Seattle.

“By providing students with access to innovative and equitable education opportunities they deserve, Why Not You Academy will equip today’s youth to become tomorrow’s leaders,” explained the couple in Wednesday’s announcement.

“We’ve always held the belief that life’s successes start with a good education, but recognize that access isn’t always created equally for all. The Why Not You Foundation was created with the concept of empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude and that’s why it was important for our foundation to partner with Scott, Garth, and Cascade Public Schools to help open doors for kids from less fortunate backgrounds.”

“I’m really confident…about the team that we have here and how we’re building things out,” Ciara shared in an interview with The Associated Press. “We’re passionate about everything. We’re all in on this.”