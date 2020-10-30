Fatt Sosa is next up in a line North Carolina artists. Sosa introduces himself with his anticipated EP, Big Marvin. The 6 track EP represent his Southern swag, mixed Throughout his journey thus far, he has built quite a name for himself. His work has led to collaborations with Hip-Hop’s elite including 2 Chainz, Moneybagg yo and Rick Ross.

“I named this project Big Marvin because back then that was my child hood name. Recording this EP has been one of my biggest accomplishments and it represents a more mature me, so I called it, “Big Marvin.” I want to bring a unique style, merging R&B and Hip-Hop. I hope when people listen, they become part of the world, in my music.”

Sosa taps in with Rozay for his latest track and video for “Pimpin.” The new visual compliments the pimping fantasy for the NC rapper as he sits on his throne. The Maybach Music CEO pulls up with a hard-hitting cameo.

Peep the “Pimpin” video below.