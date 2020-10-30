According to several confirmed reports, former Harlem gangster Guy Fisher was released from federal prison after serving 30 years for RICO violations, including continuing criminal conspiracy, drug trafficking, and murder. His medical condition along with Covid-19 restrictions granted Fisher his release.

Infamously known as a member of drug kingpin Nicky Barnes’ crime syndicate “The Council”, which ruled Harlem in the 70s and early 80s. Fisher was handed down the 30-year sentence after Barnes became a confidential informant for the government, ultimately convicting every member of The Council.

In 1977, Fish funded renovations for the World Famous Apollo Theater, making hm the first and only Black owner of the Harlem-based theater. In 1984, Fisher was sentenced to three decades in federal prison.

Advertisement

While in prison, the Bronx native earned his Master’s degree and Ph.D. in Sociology.