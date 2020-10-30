With Hit-Boy behind the boards, Freddie Gibbs and Big Sean reconnect on “4 Thangs.”

The cut marks Gibbs’ debut release under Warner Records and arrives as an appropriate new beginning following the emcee’s Alfredo collaboration with Alchemist earlier in the year. The track lands at the end of a strong string of campaigning for the triumphant effort with a pool of behind-the-scenes previews and Nick Walker-shot Dunk covers.

The year has been a busy one for Gibbs who has also lent his voice as a featured guest on selections with Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Machinedrum, Conway the Machine, and Big Sean on the Detroit rapper’s earlier Detroit 2 album.

Now, as Sean returns the favor, Gibbs makes way for a new era.

“It was love and respect from the first meeting and always felt right, Gibbs previously told Billboard of the deal. “We’re working together to take everything to another level for my day one fans as well as the people just now discovering me.”

Speaking with XXL, he adds: “I ain’t never put out an album on a major label solo in my career. But, I been knowing how to survive in the cold. I been knowing how to survive when the shows ain’t rolling in, when people ain’t f***ing with the music. I knew how to do that. So a lot of motherf*** are suffering through the quarantine, but I’m not one of them. I was already prepared for this s***.”