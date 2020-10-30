Joe Budden has returned to his podcast schedule alongside his co-hosts but that may have now hit a snag as the rapper turned podcaster has announced he has contracted COVID-19.
“So i have Covid. I’m pretty sure this effects our pod schedule,” Joe tweeted Thursday night.
The news was met by good wishes from the fans, but of course, there were some who jokingly provided suggestions to how the show could go on.
On Tuesday, the Joe Budden Podcast was named the Best Hip-Hop Platform by the BET Hip Hop Awards. Best wishes go out to the health of Joe, along with Rory, Mal, Parks, and the rest of the podcast crew.
