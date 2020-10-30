Kanye West never misses with the romantic gestures on holidays and special occasions. The rapper gave his wife, Kim Kardashian, a gift that she will never forget.

The beauty mogul unveiled her “special surprise from heaven,” and it was a lifelike hologram message from her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. “It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”

The hologram video touches on all of Kim’s accomplishments from walking in his footsteps to pursue a law career, becoming a mother of four, and building an empire. “Keep doing what you’re doing Kimberly. You are a beautiful soul,” it said. “Know that I am very proud of you and that I am always with you.”

Kim Kardashian shared the moment with her friends on the private island she humbly booked to celebrate her 40th birthday. “Still gives me chills to see this. In person this was so touching and emotional. What a beautiful gift.”

