Lil Wayne Reveals He Had a ‘Great’ Meeting With Donald Trump About Platinum Plan: ‘[Trump] Assured he Will And Can Get it Done’

Lil Wayne Reveals He Had a ‘Great’ Meeting With Donald Trump About Platinum Plan: ‘[Trump] Assured he Will And Can Get it Done’

Lil Wayne joins the list of rappers who endorsed Donald Trump for the upcoming Presidential election.

The New Orleans native posted a picture with Trump on Thursday afternoon. The pair were all smiles and had their thumbs up.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus,” he wrote. “…besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.”

Advertisement

Tunechi added, “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

This is the same Platinum Plan that Ice Cube caught heat for allegedly assisting with.

50 Cent, who was the latest Hip Hop artist to get dragged for his Trump endorsement said, “oh no 👀 WAYNE🤦‍♂️, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE.

A Twitter user wrote, “.@LilJon please join @lilpump & @LilTunechi in supporting our great President,” referencing the “lil” rappers who have all supported the orange man. The Crunk pioneer quipped, “HOW ABOUT FUCKKKK NOOOOOO.”