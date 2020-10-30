With the Election Day just days away, Biden for President Michigan has released new digital ads featuring Lizzo urging young Michiganders to vote early for the Biden-Harris ticket.



One of the ads is created specifically to encourage the Wolverines of the University of Michigan.



The ads come shortly after Lizzo campaigned for Biden-Harris in Detroit and Harper Woods. The “Truth Hurts” rapper and singer. launched a volunteer canvass, energizing and thanking volunteers in Detroit before heading to Harper Woods for an “On the Yard” conversation with Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and young Black voters.



The first ad encourages young voters to make their voices heard in supporting Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Gary Peters, while the second details to Michigan students how they can still register and vote during the stay-at-home orders.



You can see both below.