Lul Kel’s new project L.O.V.E. hit the e-streets last Friday and he follows it with a new visual for the single “Perfect Time.”



The song is created in collaboration with Avedon, Alter EgoNeed Me, and Mitch Mula on the production and paired with Austin Simkins to direct. In the video, Luh Kel takes his lead into a steamy one on one space following an intro to the finer moments of life.



You can see the video below and if you need to hear more from the 18-year-old STL native, check out the album below as well.