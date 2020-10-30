Netflix is increasing it’s subscription fee for the standard and premium plan for first time since last January.

The streaming giant announced on Thursday the HD standard plan increased by $1 from $12.99 to $13.99, and the 4K Premium Plan went from $15 to $17.99.

The price change goes into effect immediately for new users while current subscribers will get notification 30 days before their next billing cycle.

The entry-level plan remains fixed at $8.99 per month.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” the company said in statement. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films — in addition to our great fall lineup. As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works best for their budget.”