Paula Jai Parker is known for her roles in classic films like Friday and Hustle & Flow. Although she’s praised by the Black community for her portrayals in the movies, the actress revealed that it negatively impacted her dating life.

In an interview with Page Six Paula said, “The negative side would be in dating situations,” she said. “It was the fact that people expected me to be this ‘loud ghetto girl,’ and I am an actress, that’s not who I am in real life.”

The Proud Family star added, “So I attracted men who wanted that kind of girl and then they get with me and I will be talking them through the Bible … and they will be like, ‘Wait a minute!’ ”

Walker concluded, “I would date athletes and they would fly me in, and I get there and there’ll be strippers in the bed and they expect me to have ménage-à-trois. It was like damn what the f - - k? I thought we were in love, and they will say … ‘I heard in LA this is how y’all get down!’ Hell no. I don’t know what you heard, but I’m a good girl.”