Trying to Make Your Dreams Come True? Here are Some Quotes to Help Boost Your Motivation

We all have a dream that we want to make come true. It is important to work towards it daily Consistent steps towards your goals creates big results. If you are feeling a bit unmotivated.

Here are some quotes on making your dreams come true.

“We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort.” Jesse Owens

“Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly.” Langston Hughes

“If one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.” Henry David Thoreau

“Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.” Carl Jung

“Reality is wrong. Dreams are for real.” Tupac Shakur

“Dreams can become a reality when we possess a vision that is characterized by the willingness to work hard, a desire for excellence, and a belief in our right and our responsibility to be equal members of society.” Janet Jackson

“So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then they seem improbable, and then, when we summon the will, they soon become inevitable.” Christopher Reeve