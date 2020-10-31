Chappelle’s Show was one of the funniest shows of all-time and soon you can rewatch every episode of the series because it has found a new home at Netflix.



The series will arrive on the streaming service this Sunday, November 1, in a move that Netflix is touting as “The best news you’ve heard all year.”



On top of being one of the best sketch comedy shows of all-time, Chappelle’s Show was a home to many of Dave’s favorite music friends including Kanye West, Busta Rhymes, DMX and more.



You can see the announcement video below.

The best news you've heard all year: Chappelle's Show is coming to Netflix US pic.twitter.com/yMOOaf3BDA — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) October 30, 2020