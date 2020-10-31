Share:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Mail
  • Copy URL Link copied
  • Text Message
  • Reddit



Chappelle’s Show was one of the funniest shows of all-time and soon you can rewatch every episode of the series because it has found a new home at Netflix.

The series will arrive on the streaming service this Sunday, November 1, in a move that Netflix is touting as “The best news you’ve heard all year.”

On top of being one of the best sketch comedy shows of all-time, Chappelle’s Show was a home to many of Dave’s favorite music friends including Kanye West, Busta Rhymes, DMX and more.

You can see the announcement video below.