Ciara is dripping in Halloween spirit. While many of our Halloween plans outside of our homes have been altered, it does not mean that the holiday is cancelled in its entirety. Just ask Ciara.

The Grammy Award winning entertainer has taken to her Instagram feed to give us some of the best costumes thus far. First, she tapped into her inner Cardi B to remake the “WAP” rapper’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy. She even got some help from her 6 year-old son, Future. While Ciara raps the chorus to Bardi’s “Drip,” Future dressed up as Offset to rap his parts. Cardi even reposted the costume and Offset approved of it as well.

“I love it! I’m so hype!” said Cardi.

Advertisement

Cici didn’t stop there. She had another costume up her sleeve. The next one in her bag was the Hot Girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion. The mother of 3 grabbed inspiration from Megan’s “Girls In the hood” single cover. It certainly got the Hottie’s approval along with the Queen Hottie as well.

“Yes HOT GIRL CICI,” captioned Megan on Instagram.

For the finale, Ciara tapped Nicki Minaj’s 2011 Grammys look of leopard print and Cruella Deville like hair-do.