Glocaine rising out of New York – drops his latest video single “Laggin” produced by Donnie Katana. The 21-year-old Harlem native found a lot of inspiration in the music and fashion culture – which he adapted to at a very young age. Studying the greats like Diddy, Mase, and Dipset – he started rapping at 18 – and is now pushing towards a mainstream career. His latest song “Laggin” captures the nostalgia style of Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang. The song is different and takes more of a high volume vibe that some listeners can spark to.

Check out Full Video Below: