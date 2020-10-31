Following the announcement of his first cannabis line, MONOGRAM, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter made a statement on the 50th anniversary of the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, which classified cannabis as a Schedule I drug.

The Controlled Substances Act was signed on October 27, 1970.

Fifty years later, a state line can still make a world of difference. pic.twitter.com/igfi3wzrdB — MONOGRAM (@monogramcompany) October 28, 2020

The law has affected lives over the last half-century, specifically leading to mass incarceration for cannabis-related offenses and injustices. While steps have been made to assist in the individual legalization efforts, cannabis continues to be impacted by both the political agendas and the arbitrary borders that still demarcate who can benefit from it, whether that’s through entrepreneurship or the positive effects of its use.



MONOGRAM has launched a nationwide awareness campaign equipped with parking LED and mobile billboard trucks across the most starkly contrasting legal/illegal borders of cannabis legislation in the country: Oregon / Idaho, Colorado / Wyoming, Colorado / Kansas, Illinois / Wisconsin, Nevada / Idaho, Washington / Idaho and Michigan / Wisconsin. The trucks will be in place along each of these state lines for the next two weeks.



“For so long, cannabis culture has been marred by the effects of the Controlled Substances Act and stigmatized by political agendas,” Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. “While there has been progress, as we launch MONOGRAM, we felt it was imperative that we call out the arbitrary borders that still demarcate who can benefit from cannabis, whether that’s through business or the positive effects of its use.”