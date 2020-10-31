Kanye West is not only focused on the presidential campaign and his clothing line. But the outspoken rapper launched his Yeezy Christian Academy this week.

The news came via Twitter along with a video starring its youngest members, including daughter North West, son Saint West, nephew Mason Disick, and niece Penelope Disick. The focus of the video was focused on the program’s apparent mantra of “Dear Future, I still believe in you.”

“Dear Future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you. We believe in our families,” the children state throughout the video. “In our future, we will heal. Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love. Jesus loves everyone. Let’s lead with love! Our future is waiting on us!”

In true Kanye fashion, West has been teasing the new school on Twitter recently, sharing videos of man in a face mask playing music with the caption, “Some Monday morning joy at YEEZY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY.” Leaving fans both excited and perplexed.

DEAR FUTURE, I STILL BELIEVE IN YOU PRINTED IN THE NEW YORK TIMES THIS MORNING https://t.co/3hGgcjHzRE pic.twitter.com/7tlMR2wa0q — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2020

But as more info is made available, it seems like Kanye’s educational mission is pure and genuinely focuses on the youth. The school uniforms are matching blue T-shirts that say “YCA” in black letters and blue pants. It appears the learning environment is fun-filled as students appear to enjoy the outdoors and gardens while also learning in blue rooms with chalk drawings on the walls.

In a statement, Kanye wrote “We, as a people, will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored. We, as a people, are called to a greater purpose than ourselves,” West said in the ad, noting that faith will help Americans pursue “the right goals,” do “the right things” and be “the kind of people God intends us to be.”

As with everything Kanye does, we will keep our eyes on this as more details come out. Hopefully all Covid-19 protocols are being followed and everyone is safe and healthy.