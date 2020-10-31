Technology allows for birthday gifts to go far and beyond the average person’s wildest imagination.

Note … the average person. “Average” and “Kanye West” should never be in the same sentence.

Each and every day, the world realizes more and more that producer-turned-rapper-turned-millionaire-turned-fashion-turned-politician is far from the average thinking person and this could be proven by the birthday gift he gave his wife, Kimberly Kardashian-West.

Mrs. West turned 40 and her hubby brought 17 years of heartbreak to an end for a little over 2 minutes; he commissioned a hologram of her dad Rob Kardashian. The celebrity lawyer, associated with the O.J. Simpson/ Nicole Brown-Simpson trial, died in 2003.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime. Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail,” she captioned.

Kanye might not win the election, but he is winning as a thoughtful husband.