King Von’s debut project Welcome To O-Block is now available. Following the release of the project is the video for “The Code” bringing Von and fellow Chicagoan Polo G together.



The new video brings the two to the piano-based beat from JTK & DJ Ayo, while DrewFilmedIt is the director.

King Von’s Welcome To O-Block is 16 tracks in length and features production from Chopsquad DJ, Wheezy, Hitmaka, Tay Keith, and Will-a-Fool. Features include Dreezy, Lil Durk, Five Foreign, and Prince Dre.



You can hear the full release below.