Nav is looking to take over the Hip-Hop again, announcing his new mixtape Emergency Tsunami for a release on November 6.



The XO/Republic artist created the forthcoming mixtape in association with his longtime collaborator and “Turks” producer Wheezy, making the close of a successful year for the start.



Back in May, Nav released his Good Intentions album, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200, going back to back with chart-toppers. His first was Bad Habits, which took over number one in 2019.





Emergency Tsunami tape with my twin @wheezy5th NOVEMBER 6th!!! 🚨🌊 pic.twitter.com/3NqhKsZLoH — Nav (@beatsbynav) October 30, 2020