Nav is looking to take over the Hip-Hop again, announcing his new mixtape Emergency Tsunami for a release on November 6.
The XO/Republic artist created the forthcoming mixtape in association with his longtime collaborator and “Turks” producer Wheezy, making the close of a successful year for the start.
Back in May, Nav released his Good Intentions album, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200, going back to back with chart-toppers. His first was Bad Habits, which took over number one in 2019.
Gunner Stahl
Nav Announces New Mixtape ‘Emergency Tsunami’ for November 6
Nav is looking to take over the Hip-Hop again, announcing his new mixtape Emergency Tsunami for a release on November 6.