Oscar-winning actor Sean Connery has died at age 90, Variety reports.



The Scottish-born actor broke into Hollywood legend status when he stared as James Bond and was knight by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000. He celebrated his 90th birthday in August.



After a lengthy career spanning 40 years and films like The Wind and the Lion, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Entrapment, Connery wrapped his career with The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003.



His Oscar win came for his role in The Untouchables.



“He revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him,” said James Bond film producers in a statement.



Rest In Peace to Sean Connery.