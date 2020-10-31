LaMelo Ball has been considered a top-five lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Unfortunately, new information seems to remove him from that ranking.

Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer said during an appearance on 102.5 FM WFNZ radio this week that Ball has not done himself any favors during the pre-draft interview process. Ball said there are teams drafting later in the top 10 that feel like Ball could potentially fall to them because he has tanked his interviews.

“Here is what I’m hearing from the league at large: LaMelo Ball is not performing very well at job interviews,” Bonnell said, as transcribed by Jenna Ciccotelli of Bleacher Report. “I’ve heard that from multiple sources. He is not improving his perception via job interview. There are people drafting later in the top 10 who were not preparing for the possibility of Ball still being around and, I’m not saying that he will be a top-three pick. I am saying that I know for a fact that there are teams later in the top 10 who are doing more research on him because they no longer think it’s a given he will.”

Ball could be tanking his interview to find himself in a big market like New York or Chicago. The Warriors have the second overall pick and don’t need a point guard since they have Steph Curry.

Even Ball isn’t a top-three pick, don’t expect him to slide down past fifth in the draft. Ball isn’t a generational talent, but he is still the best point guard in this draft class.