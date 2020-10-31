Mike D’Antoni will not be a head coach in the NBA next season. He will be an assistant head coach instead.

D’Antoni has agreed to a deal to become an assistant coach under Steve Nash with the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Former Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka will also be working under Nash.

Mike D’Antoni and Ime Udoka are finalizing deals to become assistant coaches under Steve Nash with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Together, D’Antoni and Nash were the architects of the Seven Seconds or Less Offense with the Phoenix Suns in the mid-2000’s. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 30, 2020

Nash played for D’Antoni for several seasons when D’Antoni was the head coach of the Phoenix Suns where Nash won back to back NBA MVP.

Nash has no previous NBA coaching experience, but he has quickly assembled an interesting staff around him. In addition to D’Antoni and Udoka, Nash’s former Phoenix Suns teammate Amare Stoudemire has also joined the staff.

Nash will have some of his closest mentors and friends to help navigate his first coaching experience, not to mention having All-Stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

D’Antoni will serve as Nash’s moral compass and voice of reason on the bench.