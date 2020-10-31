The Milwaukee Bucks are looking at a way to improve their roster and Victor Oladipo’s name appears to be an option.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported this week that the Bucks have spoken with the Indiana Pacers about an Oladipo trade. O’Connor says though that a deal seems unlikely right now.

Oladipo is entering the final year of his contract with the Pacers. Though he is a multi-time All-Star, Oladipo has struggled to regain his form ever since his torn quad injury in early 2019.

There have been rumors around Oladipo and his future this offseason, and the Pacers could cash in by trading him. Indiana would presumably have its choice of offers and assets from a variety of teams.

While the Bucks would love to add Oladipo with the 2x reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks relied on Wesley Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton. None of those guys are as talented as Oladipo.

Getting Oladipo would relieve a lot of the scoring burden that Antetokounmpo carries.