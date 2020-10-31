Friday (October 30th), Tippie Redd arrived with his third studio album in the form of Pegasus.

Like many other efforts, Pegasus was first teased in March of this year with its delay seeming to be another byproduct of the unfortunate landscape of 2020. However, after months of loading anticipation, the TenThousand Projects signee finally arrives with a lengthy tracklist of 26 while inviting a stacked guest list that includes Lil Wayne, Future, Swae Lee, Sean Kingston, Busta Rhymes, Quavo, Young Thug, PartyNextDoor, Rich The Kid, and Chris Brown among others.

“The direction on the album is supposed to feel mystical — Like dreamy, nostalgic, outer space,” Trippie previously told Lyrical Lemonade of Pegasus. Everything is gonna feel like some off-the-wall fairy tale type shit. For example, I got songs on there called ‘Pink Pixie Dust,’ a self-titled song ‘Pegasus,’ a song named ‘Fairy Tales,’ a song named ‘The Milky Way.’ It’s all going in that direction.”

Just a few days ahead of Pegasus‘ entrance, Redd alluded to an artist whose career personified all of the qualities he infused into the sound by citing Prince as its inspiration. Spaking with Hypebeast, Trippie detailed the journey he’s been on to refine his sound and how he wants audiences to receive it.

“I expect people to ultimately perceive the music as they want,” he said. “It’s all up to you — your imagination, your thought process, your ability to decipher bars and metaphors and wordplay — just sit back and understand the music as a whole. It’s all up to the listener, so I just look at it as you like it or you don’t.”