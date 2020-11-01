Over the years, pumpkin has become the taste of the season. Some of us are happy that this orange sphere has made its way on our plates, in our drinks, and on some of our faces (great for skin). Some people can do without pumpkin. As we are embracing the taste, let’s chew on some of the healthy benefits that pumpkin offers.

Pumpkin is known to aid in weight loss, increase vision, lower cholesterol, increase heart health, boost your mood, reduce insomnia, and increase the vitalization of your skin and hair. Pumpkin is an option that is also great for your kidneys and liver. It is known to help regulate your urinary and digestive tract.

This power food has many vitamins and minerals such as beta carotene and vitamins B1, B2, B6, C, and E. Minerals include potassium, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, iron, and sucrose. With all of the health benefits, vitamins, and minerals, pumpkin will have you looking great from the inside out.

Here are some easy and delicious pumpkin recipes that you can try.

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Ingredients

½ cup pumpkin puree or fresh tender pumpkin

½ frozen banana

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (adjust according to your tastes)

1 cup non-dairy milk alternative

1 scoop Vega One French Vanilla

Procedure

Add all ingredients into a high powered blender and blend until smooth.

Pumpkin Chili Recipe

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 cup onion (chopped)

½ cup green bell pepper (chopped)

½ cup yellow bell pepper (chopped)

1 garlic clove (minced)

1lb ground turkey

1 (14.5 ounces) can diced tomatoes

2 cups pumpkin puree

1 ½ tablespoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 dash salt

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup sour cream

Procedure

Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Next, add onion, green pepper, yellow pepper, and garlic. Then, sauté until vegetables are tender.

Stir in turkey and cook until evenly browned. Drain and mix in tomatoes and pumpkin puree.

Season with chili powder, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Then, when ready to serve top each bowl with cheddar cheese and sour cream.