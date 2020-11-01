Kosine, half of the production duo Da Internz, is known for creating hits like Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” and “Birthday Cake” for Rihanna. Now, he is lending his talent to assist in Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.



Kosine shared in a Level story how the Biden campaign wanted to use his music and his pride to contribute.



“Did I ever think my music would play a major role in a presidential campaign? Of course not,” Kosine shared. “Twenty years ago, I was just a junior in high school trying not to fall asleep in trigonometry.”



He would go on to highlight the importance of understanding the political process and how important it is to share in the political process.



You can read Kosine’s whole post here and see some of his work in the “Everybody Vote” video below.