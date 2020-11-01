Snoop Dogg has one of the best and lengthiest catalogs in Hip-Hop history. It’s about to get bigger as he has announced his new album, Take It From A G, set to release this December.



The announcement was revealed on Instagram, coupled with a snippet of a new single.



In the video, Snoop shows a celebration of the Lakers along with a lowrider in the trademark purple and gold.



Just last year, Snoop Dogg released his last album I Wanna Thank Me, which featured Swizz Beatz, Chris Brown, YG, Mustard, Lil Duval, and more.



You can visit the announcement post here and tap into some of Snoop’s Election efforts below.

Discussing the real issues that are important to our community. Special s/o to https://t.co/zjQrp1eb31 for helping put this together. Go to their site to find out more info about voting in your state! https://t.co/aUCs7kfaEK — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 1, 2020