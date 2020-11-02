Beyoncé Announces Plans to ‘Slow Down’: ‘I’ve Decided to Give Myself Permission to Focus on My Joy’

Beyoncé graced the November cover of British Vogue and spoke about what spending 2020 in quarantine has taught her.

“[I’ve] absolutely changed [this year]. It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed,” she told Enninful. “I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.”

The singer has been working nonstop since Destiny’s Child days, and has earned Queen Bey status. Now she’s ready to focus on her happiness and her children.

“I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back,” she said. “It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

The full issue will be out on November 6th.