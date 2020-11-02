Offset is back on.

According to recently filed documents in Fulton County, Georgia, Cardi B drops her divorce from Migos’ Offset that she originally filed in September. This is their second reunion after their second split, but the closest the superstar couple have come to officially breaking up.

Cardi, whose birth name is Belcalis Almánzar, filed her dismissal “without prejudice”, which means she reserves the right to refile the divorce at a later date.

Offset wooed his woman back with extravagant gifts, including a custom made Rolls Royce with a built-in child seat for their daughter Kulture.

Fans were really hating on the Migos member and Cardi taking him back, which prompted the raptress/actress to deactivate her Twitter account a couple of weeks ago.