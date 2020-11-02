Common finally broke his silence on the sexual allegations Jaguar Wright made against him.

During a recent interview on Philly’s Rise and Grind Morning Show, the rapper turned actor reassures that he has no negative thoughts towards her and denied the allegations.

“Let me say this, man, God bless Jaguar. I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her. I was surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true. And I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to just say if it’s not true.”

He added, “I also understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand. In all truth, I went through different emotions. I was like ‘Man why is she saying this? This is like, not true. How is this going to affect me?’ But then I started thinking ‘Man, I don’t know what she’s going through.’”

In August, Wright claimed Common put his penis in her mouth while she was sleeping. “I wake up its morning, I feel something poking me in my face and sh*t right, and it’s just poking me in my face. And I open my mouth, this ni**a, tryna stick his d**k in my mouth while I’m sleep. Lonnie f**king Lynn. Rashid, Common, whatever the f*ck you want to call yourself. That’s why I stop f*cking with him.”

After making these bizarre claims, Wright apologized to Tiffany Haddish, who is dating Common. “I just wanted to apologize, for real for real, if anything that I’ve done has caused you any distress,” she said in the video.