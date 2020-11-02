This past Friday, Common made a return to release his 13th album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1.

The new release is created with political themes and arrived just ahead of the most important election we have seen. The new release features PJ on four singles, along with Black Thought and Lenny Kravitz. The album pairs Common with Karriem Riggins for the production.

“During these times, I want to use my art, platform and voice to spread a message of Love, Joy and Compassion and make a difference in the world,” Common said on Instagram. “I feel blessed to share that my new album, A #BeautifulRevolution Pt. 1, is out now across all streaming platforms. I hope that you enjoy the new music made for these times to bring you some Joy and Love.”

Advertisement

You can hear the full album below.