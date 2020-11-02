Donald Trump had nothing but good things to say after his meeting with Lil Wayne about his Platinum Plan.

“Well, he wanted a meeting,” Trump said during a press conference. “He’s a really nice guy. He’s really an activist, in a very positive way. And he asked for a meeting, and we had the meeting. And as you saw, the meeting went very well.”

Weezy announced that he met with the POTUS on Thursday afternoon. “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” he wrote about his meeting with the reality star about his 2-page agenda for the Black community about a week before the 2020 Presidential election.

The “Platinum Plan” hopes to “increase access to capital in black communities by almost $500 billion” by creating half a million black-owned businesses, 3 million jobs, and strengthening policing and immigration policies.