Drake may not be able to physically run right now due to his knee, but he continues to run the Billboard 200 charts. His Take Care album has lived on the Billboard 200 chart for seven years.
The album that is often named as the best of Drake’s career, now lives on the chart for over 400 weeks, according to Chart Data.
Take Care was assisted by Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Birdman, and more. Recently, he revealed the January 2021 release of his anticipated album Certified Lover Boy, while highlighting the forthcoming release, he gave a nod to the release.
What’s your favorite song from Take Care?