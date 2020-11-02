Eminem Joins Chuck D, LeBron James and More With NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, and MLS Arenas to Support Election Super Centers’ “Make History Here” Initiative

Eminem recently announced his support via Instagram and his website of Election Super Centers’“Make History Here” initiative to ensure access to safe, socially-distanced voting at sports arenas across the country.

“Being able to head to a stadium or arena to vote makes it easier and safer than ever to use your voice,” notes the Grammy and Oscar-winning, multi-platinum selling rapper. “You only get one shot… sorry I couldn’t resist!”

The non-partisan Election Super Centers has been working with local election authorities and more than 70 NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, and MLS arenas and teams as well as prominent artists and athletes, to let communities know their local venues are open as polling locations.

Eminem joins other notable names including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Doc Rivers, Orlando Bloom, Public Enemy, and Chuck D, Jeffrey Wright, Mariska Hargitay, Jane’s Addiction frontman and Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell, DL Hughley, Sarah Silverman, DeAndre Jordan, and Maddie Ziegler to share the “Make History Here” campaign.

For more information, visit www.makehistoryhere.org to learn where you can vote.